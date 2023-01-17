UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Latif Afridi Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Funeral prayer of Latif Afridi offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayer) of senior lawyer and former president Supreme Court Bar Association, Abdul Latif Afridi was offered here at Bagh e Naran in Hayatabad on Tuesday.

High-rank political and social personalities, judges, lawyers and high-ups of civil and police officers including a large number of people attended the funeral prayer of the renowned lawyer.

On the occasion, a joint Fateha was offered for the departed soul and tributes were paid for his professional services.

Abdul Latif Afridi was shot dead in the Bar Room of the PHC the other day. The police arrested the killer red-handed who later confessed to killing Afridi over a family feud.

