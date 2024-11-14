Funeral Prayer Of Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed Offered At Chaklala Garrison
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM
The funeral prayer of Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed (aged 28, resident of District Rawalpindi), who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in Harnai district, Balochistan, was offered on Thursday at Chaklala Garrison
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The funeral prayer of Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed (aged 28, resident of District Rawalpindi), who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in Harnai district, Balochistan, was offered on Thursday at Chaklala Garrison.
General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff, Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister Planning, Development & Special Imitative along with senior military and civil officials, officers, soldiers, and family members of the Shaheed, attended the funeral prayer, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
The Army Chief expressed that the sacrifice being made by the valiant officers and soldiers exemplify the unwavering dedication towards defending the country against the menace of terrorism.
He highlighted that the nation stands in solidarity with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies in the fight against Fitna al Khawarij and all those who hold their reins.
