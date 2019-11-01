(@fidahassanain)

MIRPURKHAS(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) The funeral prayer of a man, who lost his life with 74 others due to Tezgham Express's inferno on Thursday morning, has been offered by relatives and friends in Mirphur Khas on Friday morning.

Muhammad Saleem, 40 years old, was a car mechanic who was travelling on Tezgham Express when the cooking stove exploded and all three bogies of the train catched fire.



Sobbing family crowded an official building in Mirpurkhas overnight as the first bodies covered in white cloth recieved by them from the scene of the disaster. Around a hundred men attended the first funeral of Muhammad Saleem, the car mechanic, in Mirpurkhas after morning prayer on Friday.

Around 42 pilgrims from Bismillah mosque, the reports said, had left to board the train one day before for a religious congregation in Raiwind.

A critically injured eye-witness of Tezgham Express said Thursday that cylinder blast was the root cause of the fire in three bogies of the train which left 74 people dead and 42 others severely injured in Liaqatpur.

In his video statement at some hospital that went viral on social media, the injured man said that cylinder blast caused the huge tragedy as a man made tea on gas cylinder, cooked something and went again to cylinder to make tea but it exploded.

"I saw him cooking and making tea but it exploded when he went again to make tea," said the man who was in hospital.

According to the government officials, two of their gas cylinders exploded, sending flames racing through three carriages as the train passed near Liaqatpur, district Rahim Yar Khan.

The report said that twenty four people who got injured and eight those who death had been confirmed were the residents of Mirpur Khas. They said that 40 other people of the same area were still missing.

The majority of the people who lost thier lives and got injurd in Tezgham's inferno belongs to Mirpurkhas and the government arranged a visit for the people of the area to go and visit Rahim Yar Khan Hospital to identify thier loved ones.