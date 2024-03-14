Funeral Prayer Of Martyr ASI Mazhar Khan Offered
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of martyr ASI Mazhar Khan was offered here at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line.
SSP Investigation, SSP Coordination, SP CTD, SP Warsak and other divisional SPs and SDPOs, family members of the martyr and police officers and personnel attended the funeral prayer.
On this occasion, the police officers placed flowers on the coffins of the martyrs and the police contingent paid saluted to the martyr.
SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada condoled with the family members of the martyr and appreciated the courage and bravery of the martyr.
SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said that those who sacrifice their lives for the defense of the soil and the protection of the nation would not go in vein.
ASI Mazhar Khan was injured by terrorists' firing on a police mobile in jurisdiction of Machni Gate police station.
He succumbed to injuries on Thursday.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Stock Exchange sees significant surge after recent decline
Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display
PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats
The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..
US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy
PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..
What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 outlaws netted, narcotics, weapons seized7 minutes ago
-
PTI wants to work with all for country's economic development: Marwat7 minutes ago
-
13 years old girl abducted7 minutes ago
-
PESCO imposes Rs1.58 bln fines, removes 49000 hooks during ongoing operations7 minutes ago
-
Governor inaugurates foreign faculty hostel in Islamia College7 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 3.5kg drugs recovered7 minutes ago
-
Polling for 2 Senate seats underway at Sindh Assembly17 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on arrangements for Vaisakhi Mela 202417 minutes ago
-
PhD seminar on “ Integrated effects of plant nutrition of weed control Rice production" held17 minutes ago
-
SFA takes action to curb adulteration, imposes fine17 minutes ago
-
Turkish ambassador vows to strengthen academic collaboration with CUI17 minutes ago
-
French delegation visits Alhamra17 minutes ago