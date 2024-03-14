Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Martyr ASI Mazhar Khan Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Funeral prayer of martyr ASI Mazhar Khan offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of martyr ASI Mazhar Khan was offered here at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line.

SSP Investigation, SSP Coordination, SP CTD, SP Warsak and other divisional SPs and SDPOs, family members of the martyr and police officers and personnel attended the funeral prayer.

On this occasion, the police officers placed flowers on the coffins of the martyrs and the police contingent paid saluted to the martyr.

SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada condoled with the family members of the martyr and appreciated the courage and bravery of the martyr.

SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada said that those who sacrifice their lives for the defense of the soil and the protection of the nation would not go in vein.

ASI Mazhar Khan was injured by terrorists' firing on a police mobile in jurisdiction of Machni Gate police station.

He succumbed to injuries on Thursday.

