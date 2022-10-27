Funeral prayer of martyr constable offered at Police Line

The funeral of a constable who embraced martyrdom due to firing of an accused a day before was offered at police line here Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The funeral of a constable who embraced martyrdom due to firing of an accused a day before was offered at police line here Thursday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, DPO Naeem Aziz Sindhu, DC Omer Iftikhar Sherazi and large number of notables from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

RPO, DPO and DC laid floral wreath while police squad presented salute.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said that the martyr constable Saleem Shahzad who stood against criminal elements and made his department and country proud by rendering sacrifice, adding that his sacrifice could never be forgotten.

DPO Naseem Aziz said that martyr constable has sacrificed his life and his sacrifice would not go in vain.

He said that the district police will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the sake of making district cradle of peace and protection of lives and properties of masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local people had caught a thief in the jurisdiction of Kuhnah police station and called police.

The police team, after reaching at the spot, was bringing the burglar to police station when he suddenly opened fire with pistol while sitting in police mobile van. As result, police driver namely Shahzad Saleem sustained bullet injury in neck and died on the spot.