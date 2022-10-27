UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyr Constable Offered At Police Line

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Funeral prayer of martyr constable offered at Police Line

The funeral of a constable who embraced martyrdom due to firing of an accused a day before was offered at police line here Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The funeral of a constable who embraced martyrdom due to firing of an accused a day before was offered at police line here Thursday.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, DPO Naeem Aziz Sindhu, DC Omer Iftikhar Sherazi and large number of notables from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

RPO, DPO and DC laid floral wreath while police squad presented salute.

Speaking on this occasion, the RPO said that the martyr constable Saleem Shahzad who stood against criminal elements and made his department and country proud by rendering sacrifice, adding that his sacrifice could never be forgotten.

DPO Naseem Aziz said that martyr constable has sacrificed his life and his sacrifice would not go in vain.

He said that the district police will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for the sake of making district cradle of peace and protection of lives and properties of masses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local people had caught a thief in the jurisdiction of Kuhnah police station and called police.

The police team, after reaching at the spot, was bringing the burglar to police station when he suddenly opened fire with pistol while sitting in police mobile van. As result, police driver namely Shahzad Saleem sustained bullet injury in neck and died on the spot.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Police Station Mobile Driver Died Van Criminals Prayer All From

Recent Stories

PHA to organise 'Lok Mela' in Sargodha

PHA to organise 'Lok Mela' in Sargodha

59 seconds ago
 Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe - Pol ..

Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe - Police

1 minute ago
 Training courses being organised for special perso ..

Training courses being organised for special persons: minister

3 minutes ago
 Women's Parliamentary Caucus delegation visits Bre ..

Women's Parliamentary Caucus delegation visits Breast Cancer Screening Center at ..

3 minutes ago
 PFA tests 2,000 milk samples in four days

PFA tests 2,000 milk samples in four days

3 minutes ago
 Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.