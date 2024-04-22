Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Martyr Cop Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The funeral prayer of martyred police official Aminullah Afridi, who embraced martyrdom in an attack by by unknown militants in Sultan Khel Esar Pahar area of Tehsil Landi Kotal, district Khyber, offered on Monday at the ground of Landi Kotal, Tehsil Compound Jirga Hall.

Wing Commander 107, Lt Col Zainul Abidin, SP Investigation Kamal Hussain, Tehsildar Malik Taimur Afridi, Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, Maulana Shoaib Qadri, DSP Circle Malik Mazhar Afridi and other police officials and relatives of the martyr attended the funeral prayer.

On the occasion, the police contingent presented salute to the martyr and dispatched the coffin to native town with official protocol.

