Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayer of police personnel Saqib Khan, who was martyred in the Khyber Police Station Malaguri attack, was offered with full official honors at Police Lines Khyber.

The family members of the martyr and DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Investigation and others attended the funeral prayer in large numbers.

On this occasion, the police officers placed flowers on the coffin of the martyr and offered Fateha.

