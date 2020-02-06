UrduPoint.com
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered

Funeral prayer of the Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shakil Butt who was martyred by firing of assailants in the area of Wah Cantt on Wednesday night was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of the Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shakil Butt who was martyred by firing of assailants in the area of Wah Cantt on Wednesday night was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan among other senior police officials.

Both expressed their condolences with the family of martyred cop and prayed the Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

The IGP and DIG operations Syed Waqar-ud-Din Syed shouldered the coffin and sent it to his native town with full honour.

The IGP, speaking on the occasion said, "Islamabad police martyrs had written golden chapter with their blood and their Names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices."He said everyone feels proud that Islamabad Police had always kept dictum of duty before itself. The entire nation and the police department were proud of its brave and gallant Shuhada, he added.

Islamabad police chief said that gallant cops of the force would continue to perform their duties with courage and devotion in future as such cowardly acts cannot stop them towards their prime objective of serving the nation and securing the lives of others.

