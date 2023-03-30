Funeral prayer of martyr DSP offered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat, was held in the police line here on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was accompanied by Governor Ghulam Ali, Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat, and other senior military officers. They paid their respects to the fallen hero and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The tragic incident occurred when the DSP's car, which was on its way to the scene of the attack, was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

DSP Mohmand was a brave officer who had served the police department for many years.

The KP government has vowed to take strict action against the terrorists responsible for the attack.

CM and Governor KP said, "The sacrifices of DSP Mohmand and other martyrs will not be forgotten, and their bravery will continue to inspire future generations."