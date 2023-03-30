UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyr DSP Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Funeral prayer of martyr DSP offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Iqbal Mohmand, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat, was held in the police line here on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was attended by the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

He was accompanied by Governor Ghulam Ali, Chief Secretary (CS) Nadeem Aslam, Inspector General Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat, and other senior military officers. They paid their respects to the fallen hero and expressed their condolences to the bereaved family.

The tragic incident occurred when the DSP's car, which was on its way to the scene of the attack, was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

DSP Mohmand was a brave officer who had served the police department for many years.

The KP government has vowed to take strict action against the terrorists responsible for the attack.

CM and Governor KP said, "The sacrifices of DSP Mohmand and other martyrs will not be forgotten, and their bravery will continue to inspire future generations."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Car Lakki Marwat Ghulam Ali Prayer Family Government

Recent Stories

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

18 minutes ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

1 hour ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

1 hour ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

2 hours ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

2 hours ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.