Funeral Prayer Of Martyr Muhammad Mumtaz Offered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayer of Muhammad Mumtaz, a resident of Battal, Khan Shakura, Mansehra, who was martyred in the Jafar Express attack, was offered in his native village.

Muhammad Mumtaz, who was serving as a railway employee, lost his life in the tragic attack. After the funeral prayers, he was laid to rest in his hometown, Battal, with full honor.

A large number of people, including local residents, relatives, and notable figures, attended the funeral to pay their final respects.

Former Minister of State Sardar Shah Jahan Yousuf was also present among the mourners, along with community elders and members of civil society. The attendees strongly condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with the martyr’s grieving family.

Muhammad Mumtaz leaves behind a widow and seven children, who are now facing an unimaginable loss. The tragic death of the devoted railway employee has left his family and the entire community in deep sorrow.

