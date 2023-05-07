UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyr Police Constable Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Funeral prayer of martyr police constable offered

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of police constable Raja Khuda Bakhsh Sunday has been offered in Kot Najibullah Haripur, the constable who was martyred in the line of duty.

According to the details, last night, in the area of Kot Najeebullah police station, during a patrol, Constable Raja Khuda Baksh was injured in firing by a dacoit group in the Chamboh Pand area and later on succumbed to injuries.

In the funeral prayer of the martyr, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, Commissioner Hazara Aamir Sultan Khan Tarin, SP Investigation Asif Gohar Khan, other officials, political and social personalities, and media representatives participated.

On the occasion of the funeral procession, a smartly turned-out police contingent also presented a salute to the martyred police constable Raja Khuda Bakhsh. Later, the body of the martyr Raja Khuda Bakhsh was then taken to his native village, Bayan Ahmad Ali Khan.

DIG Hazara, while talking to the media representatives, paid rich tribute to the services of the martyr police constable and police department, He said that the martyr's blood will not go in vain. All available means will be used to bring the involved in the incident to justice as soon as possible, adding Tahir Ayub Khan said.

