Funeral prayer of martyr police head constable offered in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Funeral prayers of Shaheed Head Constable Benyaamin Saturday were offered in his native village Khawajagan Mansehra, martyred head constable has sacrificed his life during a terrorist attack when he was on patrolling duty at Kharkano market area Peshawar.

The funeral prayer was also attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz, District Police Officer Mansehra Asif Bahadur other police officers, soldiers and a large number of civil society members.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Elite Force presented guard of honour to the martyred head constable Binyamin. DIG Hazara and DPO Mansehra laid a floral wreath on the grave.

On the occasion, Mirwais Niaz expressed condolences to the father of the martyred constable and offered Fateha.

While talking to the father of the martyr, DIG Hazara said Binyamin is alive and will always be a part of the police force while the police department would bear all the responsibilities of his entire family of martyr head constable.

By sacrificing his life in the line of duty, he has sent a message to terrorists and anti-national elements that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will always sacrifice for the survival and security of Pakistan and the elimination of terrorists, adding he said.