Funeral prayer of martyr police officials offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The funeral prayer of constables Ajmal Khan and Siraj Khan, who embraced martyred in a terrorist attack on a police van here in the jurisdiction of Machni Gate Police Station, was offered at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Investigation Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, SP Warsak Division, SP City, and SP Headquarters, along with relatives of the martyrs and police officers attended the funeral prayer.

On this occasion, the police officers laid wreaths on the coffins of the martyrs while a police squad presented a salute to the martyrs.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, and SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi expressed condolences to the bereaved families.