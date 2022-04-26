UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred ANF Constable Offered

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred ANF constable offered

The funeral prayer of slain constable of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Asif Zaib was offered in his ancestral area at Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of slain constable of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Asif Zaib was offered in his ancestral area at Abbottabad.

According to ANF, the funeral prayer was among others was attended by Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Shah Zain Bugti, Director General ANF, Major General Ghulam Shabbir, Force Commander ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Brigadier Abdul Manan, civil and military officials and area elites.

It is worth mentioning that Constable Asif Zaib who was on duty was martyred by unknown assailants in front of ANF Police Station D.I.Khan.

