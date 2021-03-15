UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Martyred ASHO Held In Jamrud

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred ASHO held in Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :A funeral prayer of martyred Additional Station House Incharge (ASHO) Niaz Mohammad was held Monday in Jamrud area of district Khyber with public honor.

The funeral prayer besides other policemen was attended by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, Sector Commander Shaukat Rana, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Arshad and DPO Khyber Wasim Riaz.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid wreath on the martyr's coffin, while fateha was for the departed soul.

On the occasion, CCPO Abbas Ahsan met with bereaved family and paid rich tribute to martyr Niaz Mohammad. He said that blood of Niaz Mohammad would never go in vein and assured for arrest of killers.

It is to mention here that ASHO Niaz Mohammad was killed by members of the drug mafia when he persuaded them in Jamrud area, the other day.

More Stories From Pakistan

