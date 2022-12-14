Funeral prayer of martyred ASI Gul Wali offered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Head Constable Gul Wali, who got injured on Monday in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in Takwara area of Tehsil Kulachi, succumbed to his injuries in hospital and his funeral prayer was offered here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines on Wednesday.

The funeral was also attended by Regional Police Officer Muhammad Saleem Marwat, District Police Officer (DPO) Shoaib Khan, SP FRP Arif Khan and SP Investigation Shabbir Khan, besides the officials of civil and military departments.

The RPO and the DPO Dera Shoaib Khan laid flowers on the martyr's coffin that was wrapped in the national flag.

The RPO expressed condolences to the martyr's son and paid tribute to the martyr. He assured that the anti-social elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

After the funeral, the body of the martyred constable was sent to his native town Ghori-wala, Bannu where he will be buried with full honour.