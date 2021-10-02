Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

Funeral prayer of the Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aslam Farooqi who was martyred by firing of drug dealers on Friday night in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of the Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) Aslam Farooqi who was martyred by firing of drug dealers on Friday night in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Saturday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Imran Ahmar, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, other senior police officers and a large number of police officials. The coffin was sent to native area of the martyred ASI, Ratta Amral for burial.

Senior Police Officers expressed their condolences with the family of martyred cop and prayed the Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

The RPO on the occasion said that Rawalpindi Police Martyrs had written golden chapter with their blood and their Names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices.

"He said everyone feels proud that Rawalpindi Police had always kept dictum of duty before itself. The entire nation and the police department were proud of its brave and gallant Shuhada, he added.

The CPO said that gallant cops of the force would continue to perform their duties with courage and devotion in future as such cowardly acts cannot stop them towards their prime objective of serving the nation and securing the lives of others.