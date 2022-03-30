Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer of the martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jalil Khan was offered at Bannu police lines on Wednesday.

He was martyred by firing of unknown attackers when he was on way to home after performing duty near New Sabzi Mandi within the limits of Mirakhel police station, Bannu district, on Tuesday.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid a wreath on the martyr's coffin and offered fateha for the departed soul.

The funeral prayer was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid, police officers, soldiers and relatives of the martyred in large numbers.

Later, the body was buried in his ancestral graveyard at village Lakki Shahbaz Khel, district Bannu.