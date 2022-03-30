UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred ASI Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred ASI offered

Funeral prayer of the martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jalil Khan was offered at Bannu police lines on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer of the martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jalil Khan was offered at Bannu police lines on Wednesday.

He was martyred by firing of unknown attackers when he was on way to home after performing duty near New Sabzi Mandi within the limits of Mirakhel police station, Bannu district, on Tuesday.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid a wreath on the martyr's coffin and offered fateha for the departed soul.

The funeral prayer was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid, police officers, soldiers and relatives of the martyred in large numbers.

Later, the body was buried in his ancestral graveyard at village Lakki Shahbaz Khel, district Bannu.

Related Topics

Firing Bannu Police Police Station Prayer

Recent Stories

Documents Show Kiev's Plan to Use Drones to Spray ..

Documents Show Kiev's Plan to Use Drones to Spray Dangerous Substances - Russian ..

57 seconds ago
 Ambassador invites trade delegation to visit Bulga ..

Ambassador invites trade delegation to visit Bulgaria

58 seconds ago
 French Fighter Jet Force-Lands Passenger Plane Pre ..

French Fighter Jet Force-Lands Passenger Plane Presumably Hijacked in Italy - Re ..

1 minute ago
 US Gasoline, Distillate Stockpiles Up 1st Time Sin ..

US Gasoline, Distillate Stockpiles Up 1st Time Since January as Prices Bite - EI ..

1 minute ago
 Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs ..

Senate body passes Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue (Amendment Bill) B ..

6 minutes ago
 Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstr ..

Canada's Former Top Soldier Pleads Guilty to Obstructing Justice in Military Sex ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.