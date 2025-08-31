Funeral prayer of martyred Constable Muhammad Tahseen offered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Constable Muhammad Tahseen, who was martyred while performing duty, was laid to rest with full official honors after his funeral prayer was offered at the Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday the funeral prayer was attended by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Haroon Joiya, SSP Operations Muhammad Shoaib Khan, and a large number of police officers. A smart contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the martyred constable.

Senior officers laid floral wreaths, offered Fateha, and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. The martyred constable was on patrol duty in the jurisdiction of Humak police station when a vehicle struck the police mobile.

As a result of the collision, Constable Muhammad Tahseen embraced martyrdom while Constable Sajid sustained serious injuries. Upon receiving the report, a heavy police contingent reached the scene, took the vehicle into custody, and launched efforts to arrest the driver.

After the funeral, the body of Constable Muhammad Tahseen was sent to his native area for burial with full official honors.

DIG Headquarters directed police officers to extend full support to the family of the deceased, stating that every officer and jawan of the police force is a valuable asset, and their families will be taken care of in every possible way.

