Funeral prayer of martyred constable offered at Police Lines

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of police constable, who was martyred in a firing incident at the polio team, was offered at Police Lines here on Tuesday.

Police Constable, Junaid Ullah was deputed at Latambar Police Station and was perfuming duty with polio vaccination team in Logari Banda when unknown assailants opened fire at the team early this morning.

The police constable escorting the team died on the spot while other members remained unhurt.

A large number of police officials, members of trade associations and citizen attended the funeral. They lauded services of martyred police constable who laid his life in the line of duty.

Later, his body was shifted to ancestral village Manaki for burial.