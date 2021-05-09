Funeral prayer of martyred constable offered in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred PASI Muhammad Shah was offered with honor at Police Line Lakki Marwat on Sunday who embraced martyrdom in a terrorists attack last night.

District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki Marwat Imran Khan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Shafiq Khan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) HQ Iqbal Mohmand, DSP Naurang Murad Khan, Police,Officers and a large number of dignitaries from the area attended the funeral. Later he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at Kotka Mehmood.

DPO Imran Khan and SP Investigation Shafiq Khan laid wreaths on the grave and offered Fateha.

PASI Muhammad Shah got martyrdom when two terrorists attacked on police van during patrolling at Dadiwala area. The police also killed both the attackers riding on motorcycle.

DPO Imran Khan expressed his condolence with the family of the martyred PASI Muhammad Shah and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.