Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Constable Offered

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred constable offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of constable Mir Alam Khan, who was martyred in the hand grenade attack at Khanmai police station last night, was offered with official honour in the Police Line Charsadda.

Acting Regional Police Officer, Irfanullah Khan , District Police Officer , Sohail Khalif and other police officers participated in the funeral prayer.

Constable Mir Alam Khan was seriously injured when unknown militants riding on bikes hurled a hand grenade at Khanmai police station and was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

On this occasion, Acting RPO Mardan Region Irfanullah Khan said that the CCTV footage of the incident has been received and an operation has been started to arrest the miscreants involved in the incident.

He said that police will not hesitate to make any sacrifices to fulfill their duties.

After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyred has been sent to his native village Umarzai for burial.

