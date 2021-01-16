UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Cop Offered

Sat 16th January 2021

Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

The funeral prayer of a policeman who lost his life in a road mishap in the line of duty was offered here at the Police Line Headquarters on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of a policeman who lost his life in a road mishap in the line of duty was offered here at the Police Line Headquarters on Friday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman and senior police officials.

The IGP shouldered the coffin and sent it to the deceased native town with full honor for its burial.

The deceased Muhammad Jamil hailing from Tehsil Lora of Abbottabad was performing his duties as Head Constable in Islamabad Police.

More Stories From Pakistan

