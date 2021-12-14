Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

Funeral prayer of cop was offered at Police Line Headquarters here on Tuesday, informed the police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of cop was offered at Police Line Headquarters here on Tuesday, informed the police spokesman.

On the occasion, a smart police contingent presented a salute to the martyred cop.

Regional Police Officer RPO Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani, former CPO Rawalpindi Athar Ismail, SSP Operations Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Chief Traffic Officer Taimur Khan, Divisional SPs and other senior police officers attended funeral prayer.

Constable Khurrum Shahzad was martyred in a terrorist attack at Pir Wadhai, Rawalpindi yesterday by unknown assailants, while Sub-Inspector Manzoor Shehzad and Constable Muhammad Omar Haroon were injured in the firing.

Following the, body of the deceased constable, wrapped in the national flag, was sent to his native area, where he would be buried with full state honour.

Regional Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Khan said that the sacrifices of martyred would not go waste. He said that Khurrum Shahzad was a brave police official who laid down his life in line of duty.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani paid tribute to martyred cop and said, "we are standing with his family in this hour of sorrow".