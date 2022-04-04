Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

The funeral prayer of martyred traffic officer Abdul Mannan was offered at police lines headquarters here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred traffic officer Abdul Mannan was offered at police lines headquarters here on Monday.

A large number of police officers including Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younus attended the funeral prayer.

The traffic officer was martyred in road accident at Islamabad express way during duty.

The IGP also laid a floral wreath on martyr's body. The martyred had left a widow and five daughters in mourning.

Shaheed traffic officer joined the force in 1996 as a constable.The body of martyred cop was taken to his native village Mansehra with police protocol.