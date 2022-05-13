UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Cop Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred cop offered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) ::The funeral prayer of martyred police constable Zarbadshah was offered here at Police Lines with official honor on Friday.

The prayer was attended by Brigadier Imran, Regional Police Officer Kohat Tahir Ayub, DPO Kohat Muhammad Sulaiman, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Khan Mehsud and large number of police, military and civil administration officials, heirs of the martyred and local citizens.

On the occasion, a well-armed contingent of police offered salute to the coffin of the martyred.

The participants placed bouquets of flowers on the coffin and offered Fateha for the high ranks of the martyred. After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyred was sent to his native village Gul Hassan Banda, Gumbat, Kohat for burial.

Constable Zarbadshah had received critical bullet wounds during an encounter with a robber in main bazaar Kohat and left this mortal world on Thursday night.

