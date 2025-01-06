Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Cops Offered

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAKKI MARWET, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The funeral prayer of two police officials who embraced martyrdom in shooting near Jabo Khel area here was offered with state honors at the Police Lines.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, District Police Officer (DPO) Lakki, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lakki Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Lakki Marwat, officials of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch, Pakistan Army, personnel from District Rescue 1122 and local dignitaries attended the funeral to pay their respects to the martyrs.

It is pertinent to mention here that police officials Hikmatullah and Khan Bahadur residents of Khero Khel Pakka were shot dead by unknown motorcyclists on Monday.

