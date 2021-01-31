Funeral Prayer Of Martyred CTD Inspector Offered
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred Inspector Khushdil Khan who lost his life in a firing attack near central Jail the other day, offered here Sunday at Police Lines.
A large number of police officials attended the funeral prayer and offered Fateha for the departed soul.
The officers of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) laid floral wreath on the coffin of a martyred.
Later the coffin of martyred was sent to his native town.