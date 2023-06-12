UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Dolphin Official Held

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred Dolphin Police official Hafiz Nauman was offered at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines on Monday.

A large number of senior officers including IG Police Usman Anwar, CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana and others attended the funeral prayer.

IG Police Usman Anwar, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana and others condoled with the bereaved heirs of the martyred police official Hafiz Nauman and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief.

They also acknowledged his dedication and sense of duty, adding that the martyred Hafiz Nauman sacrificed his life in the line of duty.

He was an example of bravery and the memories of the martyred Hafiz Nauman will always remain alive in our hearts.

The police department would ensure the complete care and well-being of the family of the martyred Hafiz Nauman, they added.

