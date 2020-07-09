Funeral prayer of martyred DSP offered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal who was martyred in an encounter in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil was offered with full honor at Police Lines Swabi.

Funeral prayer was attended by IGP, Sanaullah Abbasi, civil and police officials, MPAs, area elites and members of civil society.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor to martyred DSP.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP said that KP police is a valiant force that has served country in a dedicated way and offered unprecedented sacrifices in line of duty. "I am proud of KP police that would always be remembered for its services and high level professionalism:, he said.

He also prayed for early recovery of injured and directed best available medical treatment to them.