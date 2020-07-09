UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred DSP Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:29 AM

Funeral prayer of martyred DSP offered

Funeral prayer of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal who was martyred in an encounter in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil was offered with full honor at Police Lines Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Funeral prayer of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Allama Iqbal who was martyred in an encounter in Kaloo Khan area of Razar tehsil was offered with full honor at Police Lines Swabi.

Funeral prayer was attended by IGP, Sanaullah Abbasi, civil and police officials, MPAs, area elites and members of civil society.

A smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor to martyred DSP.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP said that KP police is a valiant force that has served country in a dedicated way and offered unprecedented sacrifices in line of duty. "I am proud of KP police that would always be remembered for its services and high level professionalism:, he said.

He also prayed for early recovery of injured and directed best available medical treatment to them.

Related Topics

Injured Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Civil Society Swabi Razar Prayer Best

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

13 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.