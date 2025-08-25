Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Elite Force Constable Offered In Talash
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The funeral prayer of Elite Force Head Constable Shah Wazir Khan, who was martyred in Bajaur the other day, was offered in Chinarono, within the jurisdiction of Talash Police Station, Lower Dir.
District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Abdul Salam Khalid Khan, Colonel Abrar Khan of 184 Wing Dir Scouts, SP Elite Force Malakand Division Fahad Khan, DSP Traffic Lower Dir Sher Hassan Khan, Subedar Major Dir Levies Lutf-ur-Rehman, political leader Maulana Nabi Shah (candidate PK-16), SHO Talash Police Station Muhammad Naeem Khan, along with several political, social and religious figures attended the funeral.
After the funeral prayer, the martyred constable was laid to rest with full official honors at his ancestral graveyard in Chinarono. Floral wreaths were laid on his grave and a guard of honor was presented.
It may be recalled that Head Constable Shah Wazir Khan was martyred a day earlier in Bajaur when unidentified assailants attacked an Elite Force checkpost in Loi Mamund area.
The attackers targeted the post with sniper fire, resulting in his martyrdom. Shah Wazir Khan belonged to Lower Dir.
