Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Excise Cops Offered At Police Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayer for the martyred Excise police personnel was held at Police Lines Peshawar on Sunday.

The funeral prayer was attended by IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, CCPO Qasim Khan, SSP Operations and senior Excise officials.

Police and Excise officials were also present in large numbers to pay their respects to the fallen heroes.

According to the Excise Department, unknown assailants opened fire on the officers in the Nowshera area, resulting in the martyrdom of Excise Constable Mujahid Khan, Excise Constable Iftikhar, and driver Shabbir.

The incident has drawn strong reactions, and the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sought a detailed report on the attack.

