Funeral Prayer Of Martyred FC Personnel Offered

May 23, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of four FC personnel who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on an oil and gas plant in district Hangu was offered in the Bannu FC line.

Commandant FC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muazzam Jah Ansari, Bannu Division Brigadier Muhammad Tayyab and Senior officers including DIG Bannu Division, DPO Bannu and bereaved families attended the funeral prayer.

A fresh squad of FC presented salute to the martyrs and later the bodies were dispatched to their native areas for burial.

Speaking on the occasion the Commandant FC Muazzam Jah Ansari said that it was a cowardly attack by anti-state elements, adding that the terrorists could demoralize the security forces by committing such crimes.

He said that the blood of the martyrs would not go in vain and soon the culprits would be held and brought to justice.

