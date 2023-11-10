Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred FC Soldier Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Shorkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Funeral prayer of soldier of FC Balochistan Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Shorkot Chak No. 410 JB was held at his native village on Friday and was buried with full military honor.

Muhammad Anwar, a resident of village Chak No.

410 JB in the suburbs of Shorkot, who was performing his duties as a soldier in FC Balochistan, was martyred yesterday while defending his homeland near Balochistan border. A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

