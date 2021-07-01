Funeral prayer of martyred Hawaldar held with honor

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of the martyred Hawaldar of Pakistan Army was held with great honor at his native town, 19/8- R Mian Channu on Thursday.

Mohammed Saleem embraced martyrdom yesterday during a battle being fought in South Waziristan.

According to official spokesman, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi expressed his condolence over Hawaldar's death to his family after reaching out at his home. He met with his children and expressed love to them and offer all-out support on behalf of him and his entire administration.

Zaheer Abbas Sherazi announced free education facility for children of the martyred soul, besides financial aid for them.

He said the late army official become symbol of pride for the country and his great sacrifice would be remembered forever in history of the country.

He said his office doors are opened for family of the deceased all the time.

Earlier, hundreds of local people gathered here to participate in funeral prayer of the martyred official.