Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Head Constable Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 08:50 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred Head Constable offered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred head constable of Islamabad police was offered at his native city Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Head Constable of Islamabad Police, Afzal Janan, received bullet injury in his forehead last week during an encounter with notorious drug pusher Safarish alias Kodu near `Char Bridge' in Nilore police area.

He struggled for life in hospital for one week and breathed his last there. He was laid to rest at Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with official honour and a contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honour.1

Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Karak Prayer

More Stories From Pakistan

