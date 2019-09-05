Funeral prayer of martyred head constable offered

The funeral prayer of martyred head constable who died in a remote control blast in Biyari area of Lajbok the other day was offered at Police Lines Timergara on Thursday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The funeral prayer of martyred head constable who died in a remote control blast in Biyari area of Lajbok the other day was offered at Police Lines Timergara on Thursday.

The head constable embraced martyrdom and three other cops had sustained injuries when the mobile police van of Balambat Police Station was targeted in Lajbok area by unknown miscreants.

The funeral prayer was attended by RPO Malakand Muhammad Ejaz Khan, DPO Lower Dir Arif Shehbaz Wazir, SP Investigation Arbab Shafiullah along with DSPs, SHOs, police officials and large number of local people.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salute to the coffin of the martyred cop and Fateha was also offered at the occasion.

Later, the DPO visited District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where he enquired after the health of the injured cops and prayed for their early recovery.