UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Head Constable Offered

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:36 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred head constable offered

The funeral prayer of martyred head constable who died in a remote control blast in Biyari area of Lajbok the other day was offered at Police Lines Timergara on Thursday

TIMERGARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :The funeral prayer of martyred head constable who died in a remote control blast in Biyari area of Lajbok the other day was offered at Police Lines Timergara on Thursday.

The head constable embraced martyrdom and three other cops had sustained injuries when the mobile police van of Balambat Police Station was targeted in Lajbok area by unknown miscreants.

The funeral prayer was attended by RPO Malakand Muhammad Ejaz Khan, DPO Lower Dir Arif Shehbaz Wazir, SP Investigation Arbab Shafiullah along with DSPs, SHOs, police officials and large number of local people.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salute to the coffin of the martyred cop and Fateha was also offered at the occasion.

Later, the DPO visited District Headquarters Hospital Timergara where he enquired after the health of the injured cops and prayed for their early recovery.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Mobile Died Van Dir Malakand Balambat Timergara Colombian Peso Prayer

Recent Stories

DFID Pakistan Head Joanna Reid, lawmakers visit Si ..

1 minute ago

Vietnam Airlines secures first license for direct ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolian President Offered Trump to Call Putin to ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Turkey Along With China, India Could Be ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Invites G7 States to Russia for Next Summit ..

2 minutes ago

147 Senior Clerks of Sindh Police promoted to next ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.