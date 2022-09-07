Funeral prayer of martyred Naib Subidar Nawaz offered

The funeral prayer of Nahib Subidar Nawaz, who was martyred in Waziristan, was buried with military honors at his native village Bharwal

HAVELIAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of Nahib Subidar Nawaz, who was martyred in Waziristan, was buried with military honors at his native village Bharwal.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Pak Army presented a salute on the occasion.

Yesterday, Naib Subidar Nawaz was martyred while fighting against terrorists when they attacked a platoon of the Pakistan Army in Sarqamar, Waziristan, the troops fought bravely and killed many terrorists.

As a result of retaliatory firing, Ali, Wali, Irfan Allah and Naib Subidar Nawaz of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom.

People of the area paid rich tributes to the martyred Nawaz and said"The sacrifices of the Pak Army are the guarantee of the country's security. The martyr left a widow, two children and a daughter while his brother is also serving in the Pakistan Army."