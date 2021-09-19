Funeral prayer of martyred police constable held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of a martyred police constable, Sajid Iqbal was held Sunday in police lines Kohat with public honor. He was killed by unknown attackers when he was performing duty with the polio vaccination team in the Dhal Behzadi area of Kohat.

The funeral prayer besides other policemen was attended by Regional Police Officer, Mohammad Zafar Ali, DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Roshan Mehsud, and civil officials.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid a wreath on the martyr's coffin, and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Later,the body was buried in his ancestral graveyard at Sheikhan.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of a policeman and directed the quarters concerned for early arrest of the killers.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed soul in peace and for granting courage to bereaved family members. He said the provincial government was wholeheartedly eradicating poliovirus from the region,adding such cowardly incidents would not dampen the morale of polio teams.