Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offered

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of martyred police constable,Muhammad Saddiqe Khan was offered at Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Police Line here on Tuesday with official protocol.

The policeman embraced martyrdom when unknown assailants riding on motorcycle opened firing at him when he was going back from duty in the limits of Township Police Station.

Commissioner Bannu, Shaukat Yousafzai, Deputy Inspector General of Police Bannu Region Sajid Ali, Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Superintendent Police Investigation, Zia Hassan and other police officials attended the funeral prayer.

They laid floral wreath on his coffin and prayed for his forgiveness.

DIG Bannu Region, Sajid Ali paid homage to the martyred police constable and said that his sacrifices would not go unfruitful.

Police have registered a case under terrorirsm laws against unknown persons.