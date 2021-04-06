UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Police Constable Offered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:35 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offered

The funeral prayers of martyred police constable,Muhammad Saddiqe Khan was offered at Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Police Line here on Tuesday with official protocol

Bannu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The funeral prayers of martyred police constable,Muhammad Saddiqe Khan was offered at Iqbal Marwat Shaheed Police Line here on Tuesday with official protocol.

The policeman embraced martyrdom when unknown assailants riding on motorcycle opened firing at him when he was going back from duty in the limits of Township Police Station.

Commissioner Bannu, Shaukat Yousafzai, Deputy Inspector General of Police Bannu Region Sajid Ali, Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Khan Niazi, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Superintendent Police Investigation, Zia Hassan and other police officials attended the funeral prayer.

They laid floral wreath on his coffin and prayed for his forgiveness.

DIG Bannu Region, Sajid Ali paid homage to the martyred police constable and said that his sacrifices would not go unfruitful.

Police have registered a case under terrorirsm laws against unknown persons.

Related Topics

Firing Bannu Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Prayer From

Recent Stories

Another 36 OneWeb Satellites Arrive at Vostochny C ..

2 minutes ago

Soyuz Launches From Kourou Space Center to Continu ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 96,600 cusecs water

2 minutes ago

Police arrest four; recover Kalashnikovs, pistols ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt calls for effective RTSM implemen ..

5 minutes ago

Customs officials recovered indian Pan Parag

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.