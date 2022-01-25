UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Police Constable Offered At Police Lines Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offered at Police Lines Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Hamid was offered with honour at Police Lines Kohat.

Police constable, Hamid guarding a polio vaccination team in Jarma area was martyred when unidentified miscreants opened fire at the polio team on Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat Tahir Jamil, District Police Officer Muhammad Suleman, Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash and other civil, military officials attended the funeral.

On this occasion, DPO Muhammad Suleman expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

He said those who laid their lives in the line of duty are the proud of police department and all will be remembered for long with golden words in the history of the province.

He assured the family of martyred constable that those involved in the incident would be arrested soon and brought to justice.

