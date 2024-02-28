Funeral prayer of martyred police constable offered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The funeral prayer of police constable Tauseef Khan who embraced martyrdom in an encounter with criminals here last night was offered in Police Lines.

CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar, SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, family members and relatives of the martyred cop and police personnel attended the funeral prayer.

Tauseef Khan was martyred in Peshawar's Badha Baer area in an encounter with criminals.

On this occasion, CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar condoled with the family members of the martyred officer. He said those who lay down their lives to protect the people are the benefactors of the entire nation.

In the meanwhile the suspected criminal Waheed was traced and killed within a few hours of the killing by police during a search operation in the limits of Badha Baer police station.