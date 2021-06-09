Funeral prayer of martyred police constables offered

The funeral prayer of martyred policemen, Constables Syed Raza Ali Shah and Shakir Khan, performing duties to protect polio vaccination team, was offered at Police Lines Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred policemen, Constables Syed Raza Ali Shah and Shakir Khan, performing duties to protect polio vaccination team, was offered at Police Lines Mardan.

They were attacked by unidentified assailants while coming back on a motorcycle after performing security duty of the polio team.

The funeral prayers was attended by IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, high officials of the military, police, district administration, political and social activists and dignitaries of the area.

The IGP laid a wreath of flowers on the coffins of Shaheed constables and paid tribute to their sacrifices in the line of duty.