Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Police Cop In Peshawar Blast Offered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred police cop in Peshawar blast offered

The funeral prayers of police constable Muhammad Sajjad who was martyred in Peshawar mosque blast was offered here at District Police Office Tank on Tuesday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The funeral prayers of police constable Muhammad Sajjad who was martyred in Peshawar mosque blast was offered here at District Police Office Tank on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, the funeral prayer was offered with full official protocol and honour which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, District Police Officer Waqar Ahmad, Frontier Constabulary DO Sarmast Khan, notables, relatives, media persons, social personalities and a large number of people.

The smartly turned-out contingent of police presented a salute to the martyred cop. The wreaths were also laid on the coffins of the martyred policeman.

After the funeral prayer, a special prayer was offered for the high ranks of the martyr and for the establishment of long-lasting peace in the country.

Later, the coffin of the martyr was sent to his native village Sheikh Attar for burial.

Martyred Constable Muhammad Sajjad was belonged to Sheikh Attar village of Tank. It is worth mentioning here that Constable Muhammad Sajjad son of Abdullah Jan Kundi was posted in Peshawar Police Line in connection with the refresher course.

The martyred policeman left behind a widow, a son and a daughter.

