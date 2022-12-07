UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Police HC Offered

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred police HC offered

:The funeral prayer of martyred Police Head Constable Sardar Ali Khan Marwat, who was killed by miscreants here, was offered at Police Line Bannu on Wednesday.

The funeral was attended by District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal, SP Investigation Zia Hassan, other police officers, and a large number of dignitaries and relatives of the martyred cop.

The constable was martyred during late-night duty at Choki Kangar Bridge. The body was sent to his native town with official honours.

On the occasion, DPO Muhammad Iqbal expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the martyr.

He said the martyr's blood would not go in vain.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Banu Syed Ashfaq Anwar visited Choki Kangar Bridge and conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene and issued strict instructions to the investigation staff on the spot to carry out the investigation on modern scientific lines, trace the accused and bring them to justice.

He further said the miscreants could not demoralize district police and the blood of the police martyrs would not go in vain, adding that the elements involved in the incident would not be spared.

