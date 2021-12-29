UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Police Inspector Held

December 29, 2021

The funeral prayer of a martyred police inspector, Ahmad Gul Khan was held Wednesday in police lines with public honor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of a martyred police inspector, Ahmad Gul Khan was held Wednesday in police lines with public honor.

He was injured by unknown attackers when he was on way home after performing duty in Faqirabad Area on December 20.

The funeral prayer besides other policemen was attended by Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari, Commander Elite Force Mohamamd Wisal Khan, Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan and civil officials.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid a wreath on the martyr's coffin and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, KP IGP expressed grief over the killing of a policeman and directed the quarters concerned for early arrest of the killers.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed soul in peace and for granting courage to bereaved family members.

Later, the body was buried in his ancestral graveyard at Khazana area of Charsadda Road.

