Funeral prayer of martyred police man offered at Dera Murad Jamali Police line

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer for the martyred police constable was offered at Dera Murad Jamali Police Line area of Nasirabad district on Wednesday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Naseerabad Range Abdul Hai Baloch, SP Bolan Mahmood Ahmed Notizai, SP Highway Abdul Aziz Sarprah, RO Syed Tanveer Ahmad Shah, DIO Naseerabad Ghulam Sarwar Abro, SOW In-charge Javed Iqba, ADA, DIG Naseerabad Ameer Jann Magsi and DPO Circle City Gulab Khan Shaikh, SSP Naseerabad Ghulam Ali Abro, Superintendent Abdul Rahim Sasoli, IT In-charge Manzoor Ahmad Abro, people of various schools of thought, police officers, youths and the relatives of the martyr attended the funeral prayers of martyr constable Abid Hussain.

The police personnel also presented a salute to the martyr.

However, a police constable namely Abid Hussain was martyred when unknown armed men hurled a hand grenade at Dhadar Police Station on Tuesday late night which went off.