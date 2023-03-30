UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Police Officials Of Lakki Marwat Blast Offered

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred police officials of Lakki Marwat blast offered

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of DSP Iqbal Mohmand and other four police officials who embraced martyrdom in a deadly explosion on a police van was offered here at Police Line.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseehullah Khan, Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, RPO Syed Ashfaq Ahmed Bannu, DPO Lakki Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi Sahib, ADC Lakki Marwat, officials of CTD, Special Branch, Pakistan Army and district police and elders of the area attended the funeral prayer.

On the occasion a police contingent presented salute to the martyrs. Later, the bodies of martyred police officials were shifted to their native towns in Rescue-1122 ambulances for burial with official protocol.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Van Lakki Marwat Prayer

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

24 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

36 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

52 minutes ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

1 hour ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.