Funeral prayer of martyred police officials of Lakki Marwat blast offered

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of DSP Iqbal Mohmand and other four police officials who embraced martyrdom in a deadly explosion on a police van was offered here at Police Line.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseehullah Khan, Emergency Officer Atif Sardar, RPO Syed Ashfaq Ahmed Bannu, DPO Lakki Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hadi Sahib, ADC Lakki Marwat, officials of CTD, Special Branch, Pakistan Army and district police and elders of the area attended the funeral prayer.

On the occasion a police contingent presented salute to the martyrs. Later, the bodies of martyred police officials were shifted to their native towns in Rescue-1122 ambulances for burial with official protocol.