UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Policeman Offered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:47 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Shehzad Khan was held here Friday in police lines with public honor

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Shehzad Khan was held here Friday in police lines with public honor.

Among other policemen, the funeral was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Yaseen Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Arif Habib, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah and former District Nazim, Himayatullah Mayar.

A special police contingent presented salute, laid wreath on the martyr's coffin and offered fateha for the departed soul. Later, the body was rushed to his native village Chargali in tehsil Rustam.

It is to mention here that the deceased Shehzad Khan received critical injuries during exchange of fire between two rival groups in the limits of Chura Police Station. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, DIG Yaseen Farooq said that blood of Shehzad Khan would never go in vain and vowed to arrest of killers.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Police Station Mardan Prayer Blood

Recent Stories

Extreme Heat Wave Hitting Greece - National Meteor ..

Extreme Heat Wave Hitting Greece - National Meteorological Service

12 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start in Sindh on Aug 02

Anti-polio drive to start in Sindh on Aug 02

12 minutes ago
 Brazilian unemployment rate drops slightly from re ..

Brazilian unemployment rate drops slightly from record level

12 minutes ago
 Health fears ease after German chemical park blast ..

Health fears ease after German chemical park blast

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister chairs GB Council meeting; policy f ..

Prime Minister chairs GB Council meeting; policy for next generation mobile serv ..

13 minutes ago
 Car lifter gang busted, four arrested

Car lifter gang busted, four arrested

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.