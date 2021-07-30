Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Shehzad Khan was held here Friday in police lines with public honor

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Shehzad Khan was held here Friday in police lines with public honor.

Among other policemen, the funeral was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Yaseen Farooq, Deputy Commissioner Arif Habib, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah and former District Nazim, Himayatullah Mayar.

A special police contingent presented salute, laid wreath on the martyr's coffin and offered fateha for the departed soul. Later, the body was rushed to his native village Chargali in tehsil Rustam.

It is to mention here that the deceased Shehzad Khan received critical injuries during exchange of fire between two rival groups in the limits of Chura Police Station. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, DIG Yaseen Farooq said that blood of Shehzad Khan would never go in vain and vowed to arrest of killers.