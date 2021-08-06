UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Policeman Offered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:30 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Kaleem Ullah was held Friday in police lines Shah Kas, Khyber tribal district with public honor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Kaleem Ullah was held Friday in police lines Shah Kas, Khyber tribal district with public honor.

The funeral prayer besides other policemen was attended by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ahsan Abbass, District Police Officer, Khyber Waseem Riaz, Sector Commander Shaukat Rana, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Arshad Mansoor, and large number of area people.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid wreath on the martyr's coffin, and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Later the body was buried in his ancestral graveyard at Jamrud.

It is to mention here that the deceased Kaleem Ullah was on his way to home after duty when unknown assailants opened fire on him at Taidee Bazaar, Jamrud on Thursday evening. As a result he received critical injuries and was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hosptial where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, CCPO in a statement said that blood of Kaleem Ullah would never go in vain and assured the arrest of killers.

Related Topics

Fire Police Jamrud Prayer Blood

Recent Stories

Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hi ..

Mozambique soldiers trap civilians in insurgent-hit north : HRW

3 minutes ago
 Austria&#039;s Federal Chancellor calls for nuclea ..

Austria&#039;s Federal Chancellor calls for nuclear disarmament

33 minutes ago
 ACs directed to enhance crackdown on profiteering

ACs directed to enhance crackdown on profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya University announces Masters' r ..

Bahauddin Zakariya University announces Masters' results

3 minutes ago
 UN Peacekeepers Call for Immediate Ceasefire Betwe ..

UN Peacekeepers Call for Immediate Ceasefire Between Israel, Lebanon

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding fort ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding forthcoming Muharram

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.