Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A funeral prayer of martyred police constable, Kaleem Ullah was held Friday in police lines Shah Kas, Khyber tribal district with public honor.

The funeral prayer besides other policemen was attended by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ahsan Abbass, District Police Officer, Khyber Waseem Riaz, Sector Commander Shaukat Rana, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Arshad Mansoor, and large number of area people.

A special police contingent presented salute and laid wreath on the martyr's coffin, and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Later the body was buried in his ancestral graveyard at Jamrud.

It is to mention here that the deceased Kaleem Ullah was on his way to home after duty when unknown assailants opened fire on him at Taidee Bazaar, Jamrud on Thursday evening. As a result he received critical injuries and was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hosptial where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, CCPO in a statement said that blood of Kaleem Ullah would never go in vain and assured the arrest of killers.